Rafa Benitez waits on meeting with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez is yet to sit down with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

The pair are set for talks this week over his future and the club's summer transfer strategy.

Ashley congratulated Benitez and his staff after Sunday's season-ending 3-0 win over Barnsley at St James's Park.

The result secured Newcastle the Championship title.

Benitez is now ready to meet owner Ashley to discuss his ideas for the summer, when the squad will need to be strengthened ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

And United's manager is hopeful that they will find common ground when they do sit down together later this week.

Speaking after the Barnsley game, Benitez said: "I already have an idea of what a successful club could look like. I think also he has an idea.

"I think we have to put both ideas together .

“I think it is the right time to talk when everything is fine.

"We will be in contact to be sure we share the same ambition about how to improve, how to be competitive and to do the right things for everyone."