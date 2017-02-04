RECAP: Newcastle United v Derby County - The Magpies climb back to the top, Benitez praises fan support, McClaren disappointed with Rams Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... 0 Have your say After a week of uncertainty and disappointment Newcastle United returned to the top of the Championship pile by securing a 1-0 victory over Steve McClaren's Derby County. This is a recap of how they did it... Rafa Benitez.