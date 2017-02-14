Search

RECAP: Norwich City 2 Newcastle United 2 - Rafa Benitez hails Magpies character, but Ayoze Perez disappointed at points dropped as late Jamaal Lascelles strike rescues point

Newcastle United players celebrate second goal

Newcastle United players celebrate second goal

0
Have your say

A late Jamaal Lascelles leveller ensured Newcastle United drew 2-2 at Norwich City and remained top of the Championship table.

For tonight's Carrow Road clash as it happened click refresh for the latest...