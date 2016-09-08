Revealed! Newcastle new No 7

Achraf Lazaar, Christian Atsu and Daryl Murphy have been handed squad numbers ahead of Newcastle United's visit to the iPro Stadium.

The trio arrived at St James's Park late in the summer transfer window.

And the club has revealed the shirts they will wear this season in the Championship.

Defender Lazaar, signed from Palermo, has been handed the No 7 jersey last worn by departed midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Striker Murphy – who joined from Ipswich Town – has been given the No 33 shirt.

And winger Atsu, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has chosen No 30.

Lazaar, Murphy and Atsu could make their debuts against Derby County on Saturday evening.