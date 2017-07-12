Revealed: Newcastle United's opponents for the Checkatrade Trophy group stages

Newcastle United will take on Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Port Vale in the group stages of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy.

Peter Beardsley's Under-21 side, who are entering the competition for the first time this season, will play League Two sides Crewe and Port Vale as well as League One Oldham Athletic with a place in the second round of the competition at stake.

TWO of the games will be played away, with one at home, according to the Magpies.

Rivals Sunderland, who progressed from the groups last year only to be knocked out by Wolves, will take on Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United.

While, Middlesbrough take on Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Full draw - ﻿Northern Section

Group A

﻿Leicester City, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe

Group B

Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic

Group C

Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Bury, Rochdale

Group D

Newcastle United, Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale

Group E

West Brom, Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall

Group F

Manchester City, Bradford City, Chesterfield, Rotherham United

Group G

Everton, Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Notts County

Group H

Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United

Southern Section

Group A

Fulham, Charlton Athletic, Crawley Town, Portsmouth

Group B

Reading, Colchester United, Gillingham, Southend United

Group C

West Ham, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Wycombe Wanderers

Group D

Chelsea, Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle, Yeovil Town

Group E

Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County

Group F

Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Luton Town

Group G

Brighton & Hove Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Oxford United, Stevenage

Group H

Southampton, Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Peterborough United