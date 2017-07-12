Revealed: Newcastle United's opponents for the Checkatrade Trophy group stages

Newcastle United will take on Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Port Vale in the group stages of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy.
Peter Beardsley's Under-21 side, who are entering the competition for the first time this season, will play League Two sides Crewe and Port Vale as well as League One Oldham Athletic with a place in the second round of the competition at stake.
TWO of the games will be played away, with one at home, according to the Magpies.
Rivals Sunderland, who progressed from the groups last year only to be knocked out by Wolves, will take on Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United.
While, Middlesbrough take on Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.
Full draw - Northern Section
Group A
Leicester City, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe
Group B
Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic
Group C
Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Bury, Rochdale
Group D
Newcastle United, Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale
Group E
West Brom, Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall
Group F
Manchester City, Bradford City, Chesterfield, Rotherham United
Group G
Everton, Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Notts County
Group H
Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United
Southern Section
Group A
Fulham, Charlton Athletic, Crawley Town, Portsmouth
Group B
Reading, Colchester United, Gillingham, Southend United
Group C
West Ham, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Wycombe Wanderers
Group D
Chelsea, Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle, Yeovil Town
Group E
Swansea City, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County
Group F
Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Luton Town
Group G
Brighton & Hove Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Oxford United, Stevenage
Group H
Southampton, Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Peterborough United