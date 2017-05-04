Rob Elliot discusses the prospect of Newcastle United finishing the season without silverware

Winning the Championship title would be the icing on the cake for Newcastle, according to Rob Elliot.

But failure to do so will not take any of the shine off what has been a remarkable season for United.

We can still win the league

In fact, the goalkeeper reckons it’s remarkable that Rafa Benitez’s men have got a last-day shout of silverware, especially given the stark changes in the squad over the course of the last 12 months.

Ahead of this weekend’s potential title-decider against Barnsley, Elliot said: “This season has been a magnificent achievement.

“It’s a brand new squad we put together – there’s a few old faces and a lot of new ones.

“We’ve got the club back to where we want to be.

“The lads aren’t concentrating on the league too much.

“We want to put in a good performance – to finish the season off well. We just want to put in the right performance, win the game, then the rest is up to Brighton.

“It’s testament to how well the lads have done that we are heading into the last game of the season still with a chance of winning the league.

“Hopefully Sunday will be a great day for the players and the fans and you just never know we might even top it by winning the league.”

With Brighton travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday lunchtime, and United at home to Barnsley, there’s a case to say the Magpies have got the easier game on the final day.

But Albion hold the upper hand, with a one-point lead at the second-tier summit.

“We can still win the league,” said Republic of Ireland international Elliot.

“The players have been magnificent and well done to them.

“There is an outside chance we can win the league – we are going to go for it until there’s no chance at all.”

Much like the rest of the United fanbase, Elliot is hopeful that this could be the start of something very special for Newcastle.

And he thinks promotion back to the Premier League could be just the start for the players and the club under Benitez.

“It’s the first step towards what we are aiming for,” he said.

“I’m immensely proud of everyone. The whole club, the whole city, from top to bottom. Everyone talked like it would be a simple thing to do at the start of the season, ‘Oh, Newcastle will go up’. But it wasn’t ever going to be that simple.

“For a group of players that young, that have just been put together, to a league that not that many of them know, to do what they have done, I think, is a brilliant achievement.

“Hopefully, this will just be the start and there’s a lot more to come from everyone.”