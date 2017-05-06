Rob Elliot outlines why every player is ‘under threat’ at Newcastle

Rob Elliot says EVERY player is under threat at Premier League-bound Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez will meet owner Mike Ashley for talks on his future and the club’s transfer strategy next week.

And there will be a number of incomings and outgoings at St James’s Park.

Elliot said: “The one thing we all know is the manager has the reputation which will allow him bring in top European, or even world-class players.

“Every single position is under threat because of that – whether it’s goalkeeper, striker, everyone.

“But that’s only good for the squad. I know if I’m going to have a future here under this manager, I must perform as well as I possibly can and make sure I’m on top of my game every week.

“That’s what you want from any squad.

“All the lads know that the manager obviously likes them, because the manager has either brought them in, or kept them here.

“But there will be players coming in this summer, so you know you’ve got to impress and make sure you’re part of the plans going forward.”

Elliot says the players are relaxed about the future of Benitez ahead of his meeting with Ashley.

“From our point of view, his future doesn’t seem uncertain because he takes us for training every day,” said the 31-year-old.

“Obviously, we all want him to stay. He’s a massive part, probably the biggest part, of why we’re all together and why we’ve had such a good year.

“Hopefully, that will continue for a long time.”