Rob Elliot reacts after signing new long-term deal at Newcastle

Rob Elliot has signed a new four-year deal at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper is edging closer to a comeback from the serious knee injury he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland late last season.

Elliot has committed himself to the club until 2020 "at least", according to a club statement.

The 30-year-old said: "I'm delighted. Personally, I had a good run in the team last year, but I was obviously gutted at the end with the injury so it's a real confidence-booster that the club have put their faith in me.

"It's helped my rehab as well, because it's something to work towards, and it ties everything up perfectly now so I can look forward to the future, commit to gettting back fit and hopefully getting us back to where we want to be."

Manager Rafa Benitez added: "I'm really pleased that Rob has signed a new contract with the club.

"It shows our confidence in him as a goalkeeper for now and for the future. Hopefully, he will be challenging for the goalkeeper position again very soon."

Summer signing Matz Sels started the season between the posts in the absence through injury of Elliot and No 1 Tim Krul, who has joined Ajax on a season-long loan.