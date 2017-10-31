Rob Elliot reacts to a remarkable show of support from Newcastle fans at Turf Moor

Rob Elliot thanked Newcastle United's travelling fans – after they clapped Rafa Benitez's losing team off the pitch.

A second-half goal from Jeff Hendrick gave Burnley a 1-0 win at Turf Moor last night.

Newcastle were a long way from their best – they lacked "quality" in the final third of the pitch – and a mistake from Ayoze Perez led to Hendrick's 74th-minute goal.

The result saw the club drop down to ninth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's home game against second-bottom Bournemouth.

United were backed by 2,500 fans in the David Fishwick Stand stand at Turf Moor for the televised game.

Jonjo Shelvey leaves the field after Newcastle's defeat at Turf Moor

Goalkeeper Elliot told NUFC TV: "I've been here a long time now and losing 1-0 after not playing our best and to be clapped off by all the travelling fans shows where the club's at at the moment.

"The players are hurting after running themselves into the ground. It just didn't come off.

"We were lacking a bit of quality, but the desire and hunger were there. Everyone gave everything, but it wasn't our night. We need to make sure we don't dwell on it too long and use that disappointment to push us into Bournemouth.

"We just need to make sure we're ready for Bournemouth to go and put it right and get on the front foot and keep our momentum going.

"Defeats happen, and it's OK if you come back from them. You can't accept it and move on.

"You have to put it right on a Saturday. We've got a good opportunity in four or five days time, especially with the fans getting behind us."