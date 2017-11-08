Rolando Aarons reveals how he’s getting sharper as he pushes for a first-team recall at Newcastle

Rolando Aarons is trying to play his way back into Rafa Benitez’s Premier League side.

The Newcastle United winger, behind summer signing Jacob Murphy in the pecking order, hasn’t featured in the Premier League so far this season.

Aarons, however, scored on his only Carabao Cup appearance.

The 21-year-old also netted in Tuesday night’s 4-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

Aarons, the senior player in Peter Beardsley’s squad, is keen to take responsibility at Under-23 level.

“I love it,” said Aarons. “I want to feel like the team relies on me.

The more games I play, the more goals I’ll score and the more goals I’ll create. You can’t recreate game time in training, so if you’re playing games – even at this level – you’re going to get sharper. Rolando Aarons

“It’s pointless me being on the pitch otherwise. I want to be the one they look to to score goals and create goals, and it’s part of my job. I love it, really.

“I need to stop missing the chances. I need to take those chances and get better with my final ball, but I’ve not played a lot of games.

Aarons was frustrated at the Oldham defeat, which ended United’s participation in the competition.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” said Aarons. “Hopefully, it won’t happen again. It’s difficult, because in the first team it doesn’t really happen – they’re more experienced.

“They just need to learn from stuff like this. They play good football – they just lack a bit of the dirty side of football, which you learn from experience.”