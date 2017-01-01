Ronald Koeman considers Newcastle loan bid for Everton midfielder

Ronald Koeman is considering letting Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley join Newcastle United on loan.

Rafa Benitez is reportedly interested in signing the 27-year-old in this month's transfer window.

Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield options, and the Gazette reported that week that United's manager was looking at the loan market.

Championship leaders Newcastle, without the suspended Jonjo Shelvey for another three games, take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park tomorrow.

United's three African Cup of Nations bound players – Mohamed Diame, Christian Atsu and Chancel Mbemba – will leave for the tournament, which is being staged in Gabon, after the fixture.

Cleverley – who joined Everton from Manchester United last year – has made just five starts for the Premier League club so far this season.

And the Liverpool Echo report that Koeman could be prepared to loan him out.