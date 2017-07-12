Ruben Loftus-Cheek explains Palace move after failed Newcastle loan bid

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has explained his decision to join Crystal Palace amid interest from Newcastle United.

The Chelsea midfielder has joined the Premier League club on a season-long loan.

Loftus-Cheek had also been a loan target for Newcastle, but the Londoner opted to make the shorter move to Selhurst Park.

READ MORE: Newcastle flop Emmanuel Riviere eyed by French club

“I had the option of coming to Palace, and I thought that it would be great for me,” said Loftus-Cheek.

“I live not too far away. I was born in Lewisham, and Palace is good club, so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team.

“They have a very strong team, and I’d like to be a part of that this season.”

United manager Rafa Benitez had previously tried to sign Loftus-Cheek on loan in January.

But Chelsea manager Antonio Conte kept him at Stamford Bridge for the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed that they will travel to Carlton House, Ireland, on Sunday for a week-long training camp.