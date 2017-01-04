Sammy Ameobi pushing for chance at Newcastle as Bolton attempt to negotiate deal

Bolton Wanderers haven't given up hope of taking Sammy Ameobi back to the Macron Stadium.

Ameobi returned to Newcastle United this week after completing a half-season loan at the League One club.

Rafa Benitez said the forward could get an opportunity at St James's Park during the African Cup of Nations after the club's weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

United manager Benitez has lost Mohamed Diame, Christian Atsu and Chancel Mbemba to the tournament, which kicks off this month.

Benitez said: "He has done well with Bolton.

"I think he's a player who can play in the wide areas. If he is fine, he can give us something.

"We have players going to the Cup of Nations. We have to be sure we have some players. If he's doing well, why not? It depends on him. It depends on how much he can give to us."

The Bolton News, however, claim that Newcastle are owed money by Bolton for the first half of the campaign.

Wanderers, subject to a transfer embargo, are not allowed to pay loan fees for players.

However, Bolton can pay a proportion of a loan players wages under the terms of the embargo, and the report claims that United are still owed cash from the half-season loan.

Wanderers are still hopeful of clinching a deal for Ameobi to return on loan before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.