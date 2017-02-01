Sammy Ameobi reveals his reaction to being told he was not in Rafa Benitez’s plans at Newcastle

Sammy Ameobi’s refusing to think about his longer-term future at Newcastle United.

The forward, back from a half-season loan at Bolton Wanderers, is out of contract in the summer, but he’s only concerned with seizing on his unexpected chance.

It’s something that’s definitely matured me on and off the pitch. This doesn’t last forever. I’ve realised that, and I need to make the most of it. Sammy Ameobi

“I’m just taking it a day at a time,” said the 24-year-old, who could feature against Queens Park Rangers tonight. “I’m not thinking about what the future holds.

“I’m trying not to think about that or worry about that. I’m taking it a day at a time and whatever will happen will happen.

“If I stay, awesome. If not, I can hold my hands up and say I put in the work.”

Benitez told Ameobi that he was not in his plans last summer after he returned from a season-long loan with Cardiff City.

“When I came back from Cardiff, he just said I wasn’t in his plans and that I should probably find a new club or go on loan,” said Ameobi.

“I was a bit disappointed in that, but, like I say, it was probably the best thing he could ever have said to me.”

Ameobi thought he had played his last game for the club when he joined Bolton.

“I wasn’t involved in pre-season,” he said. “I was with the reserve team. I’ve gone away thinking there wouldn’t be an opportunity to come back.

“The way things have turned out, I’ve gone away, done well and worked hard. It was probably the best thing to happen. I needed to humble myself and get back to working hard every day.”

On his “maturity”, Ameobi added: “It’s something that’s definitely matured me on and off the pitch. This doesn’t last forever. I’ve realised that, and I need to make the most of it.”