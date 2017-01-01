Sammy Ameobi to return to Newcastle

Sammy Ameobi will return to Newcastle United next week.

Ameobi's half-season loan at Bolton Wanderers expires after tomorrow's game against Coventry City.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals for the League One club.

And Bolton manager Phil Parkinson has indicated that he would like to keep Ameobi for the rest of the campaign.

But the Gazette understands that Ameobi will return to St James's Park when the loan deal expires.

United will then make a decision on his immediate future.

Ameobi – who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City – is in the final year of his Newcastle contract.

The former England Under-21 international could offer United manager Rafa Benitez cover during the African Cup of Nations.

The tournament, which is being staged in Gabon, kicks off this month.

Benitez will lose Mohamed Diame, Christian Atsu and Chancel Mbemba to the Cup of Nations after tomorrow's game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.