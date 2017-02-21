Scrappy Aston Villa opener pleases Newcastle United forward Yoan Gouffran just as much as Derby County cracker

Forward Yoan Gouffran has scored a couple of contenders for Newcastle United's goal of the season this campaign, but he believes few have been as important as his scrappy Monday night effort.

The Frenchman netted his seventh goal of the campaign against Aston Villa, getting on the end of some penalty box pinball to break the deadlock in what was a tight encounter which United eventually went on to win 2-0.

And while former Bordeaux man Gouffran has scored better - the volley at Pride Park springs to mind - he thinks his opener at St James' Park could prove to even more crucial.

Speaking after the Magpies went back to the top of the Championship, a point clear of Brighton, Gouffran told NUFC TV: "It was an easy goal but I am happy with it.

"It was important to score because we had some chances and didn't score.

"Sometimes at home it is hard to score goals.

"I am happy with that."

He continued: "It was important to win.

"It was a tough game because Aston Villa are a good team with good players.

"It was a really tough first half. We ran a lot.

"I think after the goal we put down a little bit of pressure.

"And then after half time the manager tried to manage everyone, to help us to score again and it was much better in second half.

"We were playing at home and we have to win."