Shots and Giggles: Mitrovic divides many Newcastle fans, but let’s get behind him

I take you back to the 14/15 season, fans were heavily protesting against Mike Ashley and his recent managerial appointments.

Manager John Carver saw his pitiful team suffer an embarrassing defeat to Premier League strugglers Leicester City a banner was raised high in the away end reading ‘We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries’.

That was the slogan that represented how we felt as fans, how we expected the team to perform.

Obviously, we didn’t expect to win every week, we just demanded a bit of heart and fight along the way, whatever the score line would be at the final whistle.

Jump forward to this present season and I give you a player that has endless amounts of heart, fight and determination - Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The young man plays with his heart on his sleeve, which maybe is his kryptonite at times, but have fans already turned their backs on the striker, despite the printed slogan which has appeared many times on the terraces.

There’s something about the Serbian which divides Newcastle fans.

Some see his potential, while some quite simply have already thrown the towel in on his days on Tyneside.

I’ve always been a fan of Mitro since the minute he first appeared in a black and white shirt, an overseas fan of the club, a player who oozes passion and a bit of a loose cannon – what’s not to love?

Maybe his lack of discipline and failure to take crucial chances, see many forgetting that the frontman is only 22-years-old.

I honestly believe that if given a run of games in the first team his confidence will only grow and surely the goals will follow.

Maybe, I’m being a little naive and too patient when time just isn’t available for players.

In my opinion, there is something very raw about Mitrovic, and there is without a shadow of doubt a talented striker ready to shine through, whether that be for Rafa Benitez or Newcastle United is a whole different question.

Let’s stick by him and attempt to raise his confidence as supporters, rather than being negative when things don’t go to plan.

Let’s not forget that we’ve had players before that have taken time, let’s just hope it isn’t already too late for Mitrovic and this is just a minor hiccup on what maybe a long and successful time and career in black and white shirt.