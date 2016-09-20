Shots & Giggles: Jeers by Newcastle fans was embarrassing and inexcusable

This will be a stroll in the park – well, that’s what I thought, along with many others, as the Newcastle players lined up to take on a struggling Wolves side on Saturday.

An unforgettable performance in the capital which saw Queens Park Rangers left red in the face just a few days prior gave us confidence as both fans and players; we couldn’t lose this one coming up, we are unbeatable at the minute, no one can touch us.

But in true Newcastle United style it just didn’t quite go to plan.

If anyone backed Wolves to win that game, they’re quite simply lying – but to everyone’s surprise they did take away all three points back to the midlands, and without a shadow of a doubt they more than deserved it.

Newcastle United didn’t do enough, not even close – confidence was surely at an all time high in the home dressing room, and after six consecutive wins it’s pretty hard to blame the players for letting complacency creep in.

The team had an off day, so what? It’s allowed now and again.

Of course it was painful to watch, but does that justify the jeers that echoed around St James’s Park as the referee brought the game to an end?

I was frustrated as everyone else. It was a shockingly poor display from start to finish but the booing, the anger directed at certain individual players when a mistake was made was just as painful to see as the display on the pitch. It was embarrassing.

We’re better than that as a fanbase. We’ve filled SJP every single home game, and 50,000 home fans in the Championship is something to be proud of so the last thing we need to do during this long campaign is attack the players we are supposed to support especially at home.

Why make them feel uneasy when playing at home crowd? They shouldn’t be scared to attempt something new, attempt a cross, attempt a challenge all in fear of failing – we should be encouraging them throughout, no excuses.

We all knew that climbing out of this league was going to be tough, a lot tougher than it was the last time we found ourselves in this situation. The players need our support through thick and thin.

A league defeat to Wolves will not define our season. We’ll use this defeat as a lesson and move onto the next game – win that and we are back on course to winning that title.