Six of the greatest Newcastle United away victories

So where does Newcastle United’s 6-0 demolition of Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night stand in the club’s history of away wins?

Is such an emphatic victory in English football’s second tier, for argument’s sake, worthier than a one-goal triumph in the Champions League?

Judge for yourself after reading our list of the Magpies’ six greatest away wins.

1 May 29, 1969: Ujpesti Dosza 2, Newcastle United 3.

You can’t have much sweeter an away success than one which clinches a major international trophy.

After winning the first leg of his Fairs Cup final 3-0, Joe Harvey’s side typically conspired to make life difficult for themselves by conceding two first-half goals in the return game in Hungary.

Captain Bobby Moncur thankfully eased black and white nerves just after the interval before Preben Arentoft and Alan Foggon sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory.

2 October 1, 1988: Liverpool 1, Newcastle United 2.

The proverbial coupon buster as John Hendrie’s equaliser and Mirandinha’s late penalty secured Newcastle’s first league victory of the season at the home of the Division One champions.

Surely Willie McFaul’s team, who had finished a healthy eighth the previous term, would now start climbing the table?

One 3-0 home defeat to Coventry a week later and McFaul was history. Come the following May, so too was the club’s top-flight status.

3 May 2, 1992: Leicester City 1, Newcastle United 2.

Anything less than a victory could have consigned United to the old third division for the first time in their 100-year history.

But Steve Walsh’s late own goal at a rowdy Filbert Street ensured that Kevin Keegan’s managerial revolution could begin in earnest.

Not only did Newcastle escape relegation but a chaotic pitch invasion too as the home fans bitterly lamented the end of their automatic promotion hopes.

4 September 13, 1994: Antwerp 0, Newcastle United 5.

One promotion and Premier League third-place finish later and Keegan and co were back in a major Europe tournament for the first time in 17 years.

Their opening match saw Robert Lee score a hat-trick of headers before Scott Sellars and Steve Watson rounded off a resounding triumph in front of a delirious travelling Toon Army.

Easy this UEFA Cup caper. Alas, Athletic Bilbao thought differently in the next round with a narrow away goals victory

5 November 13, 2002: Feyenoord 2, Newcastle United 3.

Yet more evidence that Newcastle just don’t do easy.

Coasting 2-0 thanks to Craig Bellamy and Hugo Viana strikes, Bobby Robson’s men predictably squandered their lead before Bellamy dramatically secured qualification for the second phase of the Champions League by scrambling home an injury-time winner.

6 April 17, 2006: Sunderland 1, Newcastle United 4.

Admittedly this emphatic second-half comeback was at the expense of statistically the worst Sunderland team in the Wearsiders’ top-flight history.

But Europa League-bound Newcastle were so crippled by injuries themselves that even £11m flop Albert Luque was allowed a brief run-out at the death to bag his only Premier League goal in front of a deserted Stadium of Light.

Cue the terrace ditty “4-1 even Luque scored”.

Oh and Alan Shearer netted the winner from the spot in his last professional game.

What games would you bring on from the subs’ bench? The 7-1 Coca-Cola Cup annihilation of Notts County in 1993? The 4-3 comeback at Leeds United in 2001 to stay top of the Premier League? Or what about the first victory at Manchester United in 41 years courtesy of Yohan Cabaye’s strike in 2013?

Why not tell us which games you would add or subtract. As Toon boss Rafa Benitez might say: “Se’s un escuadrón de juego” - it’s a squad game.