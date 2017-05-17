Slavisa Jokanovic has a message for Newcastle as Tom Cairney speculation intensifies

Slavisa Jokanovic is determined to keep Tom Cairney at Fulham.

The midfielder was a target for Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

And manager Rafa Benitez, looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the club's Premier League return, could revive his interest in the 26-year-old this summer.

Fulham will spend at least another season in the Championship after failing to reach the play-off final last night.

They were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Reading, who will face Huddersfield Town or Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley later this month.

Fulham manager Jokanovic says he has been told he can keep his "best players" at Craven Cottage.

Jokanovic said: "I expect our best players are going to stay with us – that's the information I have from the board.

“We are talking about our most important players. They are going to stay with us.

“Next season will be complicated, and we will push to be promoted. We must be clever in the period in front of us.

“It depends on the summer, and, right now, it depends if we bring in what we need.

“We believe we can be promoted, and it’s clear we need to improve our team and squad and still be more competitive in the season in front.”

