Slavisa Jokanovic's firm response to huge Newcastle 'bid' for Fulham midfielder

Slavisa Jokanovic has claimed that Newcastle United have had a £20million bid for Tom Cairney rejected by Fulham.

The club enquired about Cairney in January's transfer window.

And Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has claimed that the promoted club has had a £20million offer for the midfielder knocked back.

Asked about Cairney, Jokanovic said: “Yes, he’s good.

“He (Benitez) asked for him and they offered £20million, but we did not let him go. He’s not for Newcastle. There’s no business there. He fits in at Fulham.

“When the team has problems, the ball always goes to him and he keeps it.”

