Spanish teenager makes Newcastle debut as Haris Vuckic makes goalscoring return

New signing Victor Fernandez made his Newcastle United debut tonight.

The forward, signed from Spanish club UE Cornella last month, played for the Under-23s in their 1-0 Premier League 2 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Haris Vuckic, back from a half-season loan at Bradford City, netted Newcastle’s winner at Kidderminster in injury time.

Fernandez was taken off early in the second half.

UE Cornella revealed that the 18-year-old had joined United last week.

Vuckic netted from a 93rd-minute corner to claim all three points for Peter Beardsley’s side at Aggborough, the home of non-league club Kidderminster Harriers.

Jamie Sterry, Curtis Good, Stuart Findlay, Dan Barlaser and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni were also in Beardsley’s side.

West Brom had Hal Robson-Kanu and Boaz Myhill in their line-up.

Meanwhile, United’s Under-18s will play their FA Youth Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park on February 27 (7pm kick-off). Admission is free. Newcastle beat Portsmouth, Swansea City and Sunderland in the previous rounds.