Steve Bruce looking for Villa to hand the Championship title to Newcastle

Steve Bruce is looking to help Newcastle United win the Championship title

Bruce's Aston Villa side take on league leaders Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Second-placed Newcastle, a point behind Chris Hughton's side, will win the league if they better Brighton's result against Barnsley.

And Corbridge-born Bruce, a boyhood United fan, is looking to keep his family.

“I’m a Geordie at the end of the day,” said Bruce.

“My Newcastle roots are still there. My mum and dad and my family all live in Newcastle, so they’ll be wanting me to do well for obvious reasons.”

Villa were beaten by relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

"We’ve now got to repair some of the damage we did last week," said Bruce, whose side are 12th in the table.

"We took 8,000 to Blackburn and we didn’t kick a ball.

“They are going to be right up for it, so it’s a great game to finish with something on it.

“I just wish that the roles were reversed, and that we were the team going to beat Brighton and win the league.”

