Steve McClaren reacts after Newcastle are linked with Derby's Tom Ince

Steve McClaren has reacted to speculation linking Newcastle United with a move for Tom Ince.

The Championship club is reportedly willing to bid £8million for the Derby County midfielder.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield in this month's transfer window.

But Ince, signed from Hull City in 2015, is NOT for sale.

Derby head coach McClaren said: "£8million might get Tom's right foot at the the present moment.

"We will treat that speculation with that comment.

"Tom has got great ability – he can score and assist. He should be a Premier League player.

"He has had opportunities and you have seen the fight he has. He wants to get back there."