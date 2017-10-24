Telling shift in bookies' odds show a change in Rafa Benitez's position at Newcastle

Back in July, bookmakers didn't think Rafa Benitez would be in his post for much longer.

Newcastle United's manager was the surprise 3/1 favourite in the Premier League's managerial sack race – before a ball was kicked.

At the time, Benitez was frustrated at the club's transfer efforts – and there was even speculation that he could resign given his strained relationship with owner Mike Ashley

Benitez, however, is still at the club, which is seventh in the table after a promising start to the new season.

The 57-year-old called a truce with United owner Mike Ashley after the summer transfer window closed, and he last week outlined his position on takeover talks at the club, which was formally put up for sale by Ashley last week.

And the latest odds in the market, compiled by OddsMonkey, look very different now with nine games played.

Sean Dyche

The 4/5 favourite to go is Slaven Bilic, whose West Ham United side has had a poor start to the season. Benitez has been linked with the job.

Burnley's Sean Dyche, favourite to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman at Everton, is next at 6/4.

Benitez, meanwhile, is priced at 40/1 to be the next manager to go.

Only Chris Hughton, Marco Silva, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola are safer, according to bookmakers.

Meanwhile, Burnley, Newcastle's next opponents, could be managerless for Monday night's meeting between the two sides at Turf Moor should Everton move for Dyche.