THREE Newcastle United bids for Dutch midfielder rejected - reports

Newcastle United have reportedly had three bids rejected for winger Mimoun Mahi.

According to reports on the continent the Magpies had been keen to add the 22-year-old Groningen wideman to their ranks, and it is reported that they placed three separate bids for Dutchman.

But the Eredivisie outfit were in no mood to sell the tricky midfielder, who is of Moroccan descent.

Mahi, formerly of Sparta Rotterdam, is a Netherlands youth international, and is currently part of the national Under-21 setup.

The rumoured interest would fit in with United's recent transfer activity, given that Rafa Benitez has been keen to add both a central midfielder and more importantly a wide player in the January window.

United are now favourites to land Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend before tonight's 11pm deadline, with manager Benitez confident of getting the deal done.