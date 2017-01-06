Ticket and travel headache for Newcastle fans

Newcastle United’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham City will have a bearing on when two Championship fixtures are played.

Rafa Benitez and his players travel to St Andrew’s tomorrow looking to book a place in the competiton’s fourth round.

If there’s a replay against Birmingham, the league game against Brentford, scheduled to be played on Monday, January 16 after being chosen for live broadcast by Sky Sports, will be brought forward to Saturday, January 14. The fixture would also be moved if Brentford draw their third-round tie against Eastleigh.

And the uncertainty for fans looking to buy tickets and make travel arrangements doesn’t end there.

Second-placed Newcastle are scheduled to meet Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on the fourth-round weekend.

And the January 28 fixture between the clubs will ONLY go ahead on that day should both teams be knocked out of the FA Cup, though that may not become apparent until later this month if one or both ties go to a replay.

United have been allocated 4,900 tickets for the Birmingham game. Tickets for the away end are on public sale.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry has posted an emotional message to Coventry City fans after his loan at the Ricoh Stadium came to an end.

Sterry said: “This is a special club with amazing fans and I will never forget my time here.I have really enjoyed my time at the club and would like to wish everyone involved all the best for the remainder of the season.”