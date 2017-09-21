Tim Krul 'excited' by new challenge after leaving Newcastle

Tim Krul is "excited" by the challenge ahead of him – after leaving Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper's season-long loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion was yesterday converted into a permanent move.

And Krul is now eligible to face Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old made his Brighton debut in Tuesday night's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

“My focus has been getting ready for the Bournemouth game," said Krul, who was told to find a new club by United manager Rafa Benitez in the summer.

Chris Hughton

“I’m pleased I got 120 minutes in, and now I’m excited about the challenge ahead.

“I think we have got a really great squad at Brighton, great team spirit, and that's what we are going to need.”

Krul and his family are settling into life on the South Coast.

“It has been really easy to settle," said the Holland international. "The boys have been great.

“The club have really helped me straight away. I found a house and a nursery for my little one, so it's all up and running.

“I’m really enjoying the new, fresh challenge.”

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is likely to recall Mathew Ryan for Newcastle's visit to the Amex Stadium.

However, Krul's performance against Bournemouth has given Hughton pause for thought.

“You want to have decisions to make," said the former United manager.

“Tim is aware that, when he came here, he was physically behind the other keepers, because he had played one game in pre-season behind closed doors.”