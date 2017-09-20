Tim Krul reacts to his Brighton debut as Newcastle prepare to visit the Amex Stadium

Tim Krul made his debut as Brighton and Hove Albion suffered an energy-sapping extra-time Carabao Cup defeat ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the Amex Stadium.

Krul made a series of saves in the third-round tie to keep out Bournemouth during normal time.

But Josh King beat the the on-loan United goalkeeper with a 99th-minute strike at the Vitality Stadium.

READ MORE: In his own words: Tim Krul on his mentors at Newcastle, THAT debut and what he learnt at Falkirk and Carlisle

Krul joined Brighton on transfer deadline day last month after being sent to train at Newcastle’s Academy by Rafa Benitez in pre-season. The 29-year-old will be out of contract at St James’s Park when his loan expires.

"Great to get my first minutes in the cup for @OfficialBHAFC," said Krul on Twitter. "Shame we didn't win but lots of positives to take from it."

Tim Krul

In-form United, knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Nottingham Forest last month, will take on Brighton on Sunday looking to extend their three-game winning run in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Stoke City last weekend saw the club move up to fourth place in the division.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton made 10 changes for the tie against Bournemouth, who had beaten his team in the league five days earlier. Only Liam Rosenior kept his place.

King scored the winner after exchanging passes with Marc Pugh in the first period of extra time. Krul went up for a corner as Brighton pressed for a late equaliser.

Hughton’s side are 16th in the Premier League after taking four points from their opening five games. The former United manager made it clear that his priority was the league ahead of the tie.

“When we went into the game, I knew we would get a spirited performance," said Hughton.

“We went in with a different system, two kids in centre-midfield and one that has not even been involved in a first-team squad before.

“It was going to be about getting as many positives out of the game as we could. We knew we’d have to defend well and for large period of the game we did that.

“We are lucky that we have an extra day given that we play Sunday – some of these players have played themselves into contention.”