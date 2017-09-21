Tim Krul’s 11-year Newcastle career is over – four days before Amex Stadium clash

Tim Krul’s 11-year Newcastle United career is over – after he joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent deal.

And Krul is now eligible to face his former club at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The goalkeeper had joined the Premier League club on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day last month.

However, the temporary move, which would have taken Krul to the end of his St James’s Park contract, has been converted into a permanent switch.

The 29-year-old – who has signed a one-year contract at the club – has been reunited with former United manager Chris Hughton at the Amex Stadium.

Krul made his Brighton debut in Tuesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth. The Holland international was kept busy at the Vitality Stadium, where Josh King scored an extra-time winner for the home side.

Brighton manager Hughton said: “I felt he was very good and very assured.

“Some of the saves that he made weren’t very difficult, but he needed to show good hands.

“Overall, it was a very assured performance.”

Krul, told to train at Newcastle’s Academy by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez in July, was happy to play his first competitive game in England since October 2015.

He tweeted: “Great to get my first minutes in the cup for @OfficialBHAFC. Shame we didn’t win but lots of positives to take from it.”

Krul could be named on Brighton’s bench for the visit of fourth-placed United, who have won their last three league fixtures.