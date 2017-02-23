Title talk shelved by Newcastle with rivals breathing down their necks - Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow says Newcastle have shunned all talk of promotion and titles with Brighton and Huddersfield breathing down their necks at the Championship summit.

Using that old cliche the goalie says that United don't yet have their eyes on the end of season prize.

Darlow insists that the Magpies continue to take the season game-by-game with Bristol City up on Saturday, ahead of what looks like a season defining away day triple header against promotion rivals in Chris Hughton's Seagulls, David Wagner's Terriers and Reading.

When asked whether promotion was in the squad's sights, with the finish line just 14 games away, the former Nottingham Forest man replied: "No. We are just literally churning out victories like we have been doing.

"We know Brighton have put pressure on us, we know Huddersfield are on a good run.

"It would be silly of us really than to look further than the next game and hopefully we can just keep going and keep winning games."

Karl Darlow tips over a Jonathan Kodija effort in Monday night's win over Aston Villa.

Newcastle are unbeaten in the league since January 2 and despite a poor result in the FA Cup, and a couple of Championship draws, Darlow is determined to keep that positive run going with the Robins at St James' Park this weekend.

"Every game is tough, we know that," said the keeper.

"It’s a long old slog and we have to be on it every game.

"If we can keep this unbeaten run going as long as we can, we’ll be in a good place to finish the season well.

"We need to get back out there and stay concentrated to finish this season properly."