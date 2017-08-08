Tottenham suffer blow ahead of season-opener against Newcastle

Have your say

Kieran Trippier's set to miss Tottenham Hotspur's season-opener against Newcastle United.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in the club's final pre-season friendly against Juventus.

And Tripper – who left Wembley on crutches – is not expected to be fit for Sunday's game at St James's Park.

Speaking after the fixture, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We need to assess him, and then we will see.

"Now the feeling is good. It's true that he has crutches, but it's good. We hope that it is not a big issue."

However, the Daily Telegraph claim the 26-year-old is "not optimistic" about his chances of making the game.

Tripper had been pencilled in to play at right-back against Newcastle following the £50million sale to Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez will be without his own right-back DeAndre Yedlin for the Tottenham game.

Yedlin, signed from Tottenham last summer, has a hamstring problem.