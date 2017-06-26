Transfer latest: Newcastle United linked with French striker and make 'bid' for Valencia midfielder

Newcastle United have reportedly made an offer in the region of £8.8million for Valencia's Argentine international Enzo Perez.

And reports in France suggest they could also be tempted into a move for French youth international forward Adama Diakhaby.

Spanish outlet Sport report that United have offered €10million for 31-year-old Perez, who is widely expected to leave the Mestalla this summer.

It had been thought Perez was set to head back to his homeland having struggled in his time in Spain, following a 2015 winter switch from Benfica.

River Plate were said to be heading the queue for his signature but reports from Spain suggest Rafa Benitez is an admirer and has sanctioned a bid for the midfielder enforcer.

Benitez is in the hunt for midfielder reinforcements and looks to have lost the race to sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City - with the ex-Leeds United and Aston Villa man reportedly on his way to Stoke City.

United have also been linked with the likes of Fernando and Leganes man Gabriel Pires in recent months.

Elsewhere, L'Equipe claim that the Magpies are in the hunt for Diakhaby, who plies his trade in Ligue 1 with Rennes.

Under contract until 2019, the forward, who can also operate on either wing, has been attracting plenty of interest over the course of the season.

The French publication claim that United are readying a bid for 20-year-old Diakhaby.