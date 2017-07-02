Transfer latest: Newcastle United linked with moves for THREE Premier League players

Tomorrow Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United are back at the club's Benton training base for the first day of pre-season training.

But it's fair to say that the Magpies squad does not resemble anything like what manager Benitez would have hoped for.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez

Having aimed to have a chunk of his business done, with up to five new faces on board, United have fallen well below that - managing to sign just Christian Atsu from Chelsea in a deal worth around £6million.

It's been a frustrating summer so far for the Spaniard.

And with most of his transfer work still to be done, United continue to be linked with players daily.

Here's a round up of all of the links from the weekend...

Joe Hart

Loftus-Cheek on the agenda?

He was keen to sign him in January, and it could be the same story this summer.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to be made available this summer, and the Telegraph are reporting that United could make a loan move for the England youth international.

Kieran Gibbs in action for England against former NUFC man Hatem Ben Arfa

The 21-year-old is also wanted by Chris Hughton at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gibbs a possibility?

Newcastle are keen to sign England international Kieran Gibbs, but wages could prove a stumbling block.

According to the Mirror the Magpies are one of a number of PL clubs to consider signing the Arsenal left-back, after he managed just 11 top flight appearances for the club last season.

Rafa Benitez has grown frustrated with United's lack of progress this summer

And at just £8million he represents value in the current inflated market, given that he has just 12 months left on his Emirates deal.

But his wages, thought to total at least £80,000 per week might prove too rich for not only Newcastle but also West Ham and Watford.

Benitez is in the hunt for a left-back, having used primarily Paul Dummett for the whole of the Championship winning campaign.

Massadio Haidara and Achraf Lazaar are expected to depart the club this summer, so too is Spaniard Jesus Gamez.

Hart of the Tyne

After what can only be described as a rocky spell in Serie A, Joe Hart has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle.

Chelsea signed Willy Caballero from under the noses of NUFC

Torino, where he spent last season on loan, are not too disappointed to see the back of the 30-year-old. And Man City have already signed their number 1 this summer so Hart is almost certain to leave.

The Daily Mail claim that Benitez is considering a move for Hart, given that he has had difficulty securing a deal for either one of his two priority goalkeeper targets.

United are well stocked between the sticks but are likely to let at least another goalie leave this summer, having sent flop Matz Sels out on loan to Anderlecht.

Tim Krul, with one year left, and Karl Darlow could face the chop, while Freddie Woodman is almost certain to spend the season on loan, most likely at an English Football League club.

Caballero 'no go'

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of released Manchester City keeper Willy Caballero - another one to scratch off the list this summer.

Benitez was keen to add the experienced Argentine to his ranks when it became increasingly likely that Pepe Reina, yet to commit to Napoli, would remain in Serie A.

Caballero has instead turned down the chance of first-team football in the North East preferring to sit on the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Bowyer in the dugout

Former club Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Lee Bowyer has been appointed their new assistant manager.

Lets hope he doesn't fall out with any of the players down there, because we all know what happened when Kieron Dyer didn't see eye to eye at SJP.