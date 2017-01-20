TRANSFER NEWS: Sam Allardyce gives update on his move for Sunderland defender and Newcastle's bid for winger

Sam Allardyce has revealed the latest situation regarding Newcastle's interest in winger Andros Townsend, as well as his own move for Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt.

The Crystal Palace boss has made no secret of his desire to revamp his squad in the January transfer window.

And it has been reported that allowing Townsend to leave could well turn out to be a key part of that, with the funds raised by the England wideman's exit funding a move for Black Cats' Netherlands international Van Aanholt.

Benitez is known to be a big fan of Townsend, who he was reluctant to let leave St James' Park in the summer.

And he is open to a loan move for the 25-year-old, although Allardyce has moved to ward United off from any temporary switch.

Allardyce has taken the stance that he does not want to sell anyone in this window, unless United, or any other interested club, offer big money for Townsend and former Magpies midfielder Yohan Cabaye.

Patrick van Aanholt.

When asked about exits, particularly former Tottenham man Townsend, the disgraced ex-England boss, said: "It depends how much they offer us.

"I wouldn’t want to sell anyone. We’ve got a small squad already – I want them fit and fighting for Palace.

"But in this window you never know what will happen. You have to keep your options open.

"Nobody is for sale unless the price is something we cannot afford to turn down.

"If they come and offer us £50m [for Cabaye] we’re not going to say no.

"We’re not stupid – you can go and get three players for that."

When quizzed about the prospect of re-igniting a move for Van Aanholt, as well as rumoured former target of David Moyes Carl Jenkinson, Allardyce confirmed his interest.

He said: "Until the chairman rings me up and says Carl Jenkinson deal is dead, it's still ongoing for me.

"The same with Van Aanholt - we're interested."