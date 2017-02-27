Transfer Rumours: Everton £28m bid, Man City star could leave, Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool also in headlines

It’s quiet on the Sunderland and Newcastle United transfer front today, but plenty other sides are making the headlines.

Sunderland’s lack of depth in their squad compared to Everton was exposed at the weekend and the Goodison Park club could be about to splah out another huge sum this summer.

Here’s the pick of today’s football news:

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has declared his interest in joining Real Madrid but the 28-year-old would cost the Spanish giants more than £60million. (The Sun)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will reject a move to Barcelona and instead join Premier League rivals Manchester City. (Daily Star)

Everton are set to make a £28million bid for Burnley defender Michael Keane. However, it is understood Chelsea are also interested in the player. (The Sun)

AC Milan will revive their interest in Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas this summer after the player was strongly linked with a move to the San Siro in January. (Metro)

Guus Hiddink is said to be considering the head coach vacancy at Leicester City with further talks between the Premier League champions and his representatives planned. (Times)

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier described the decision to rule out striker Manolo Gabbiadini’s opener at Wembley yesterday as disgusting. Saints went on to lose the EFL Cup final 3-2 to Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Southampton manager Claude Puel was incensed by the decision to disallow Manolo Gabbiaidni’s goal and has called for the use of video technology. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes player power was not to blame over Leicester’s decision to part with Claudio Ranieri last week. (Daily Mirror)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says Great Britain could struggle to host showpiece European games if Brexit makes it harder for players and fans to enter the country. (New York Times)

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in two or three players in the summer summer to take the ‘next step’ with Manchester United. (Irish Independent)