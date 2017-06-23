Transfer Rumours: Ex-Graham Carr target in £63m Liverpool bid; Sunderland transfer strategy, Man United’s £50m move for Arsenal ace

Graham Carr may have left Newcastle United this week, but one of the players he recommended the Magpies sign could be on the verge of a huge transfer to Liverpool.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Newcastle could have signed for around £12million in 2013 only for the player to choose to join Borussia Dortmund, has been linked with a £63m move to Liverpool. Elsewhere, Sunderland’s German transfer strategy can be read here while we have a round-up of all the other headlines, including Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea, below.