Transfer rumours - Newcastle send scout to Champions League fixture plus Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham make the headlines

Newcastle United had a scout at last night's Champions League clash between Benfica and CSKA last night.
The Magpies were represented along with the likes of Premier League rivals Brighton, Watford and Huddersfield as well as European giants AC Milan, Manchester United and Barcelona. Summer transfer target Andreas Samaris was an unused sub in the 2-1 win for the Russians in Lisbon. For this and more, see below...
