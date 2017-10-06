Transfer rumours - Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez reveals January transfer plan plus Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United hit the headlines

Rafa Benitez has revealed that one area he is looking to strengthen in January is at left-back.

With Paul Dummett still sidelined, the Newcastle United manager revealed he may look for competition in that area. Speaking to BBC Newcastle, he said: "If we can bring someone to compete with him (in the January window), it will be fine but at the moment I’m happy with the job the others are doing." For this and more, see below...