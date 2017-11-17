Triple injury blow for Newcastle ahead of Man United game

Rafa Benitez will be without three key Newcastle United players at Old Trafford.

Benitez today revealed that captain Jamaal Lascelles will miss tomorrow evening's match against Manchester United along with Christian Atsu and Mikel Merino.

"Merino's been with a member of staff in Spain," said United's manager.

"He will come back and hopefully start training here. Jamaal and Atsu are injured."

Meanwhile, Paul Dummett, sidelined since the first weekend of the season, is edging closer to a comeback from his hamstring problem.

"Dummett's getting closer," added Benitez. "He's training with us."