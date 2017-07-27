Unwanted Newcastle striker set for Turkish exit - report

Have your say

Newcastle striker Emmanuel Rivière looks set to leave St James's Park, with Turkish side Osmanlıspor reportedly close to sealing a move for the 27-year-old.

According to Turkish website FutbolArena, negotiations have ended successfully between the two clubs.

Osmanlıspor manager Bulent Uygun is reportedly keen on the player, as he looks to replace outgoing forward Pierre Webo ahead of the new Turkish Süper Lig season.

The report claims that talks over a proposed transfer have reached a "happy ending", but added that details of the agreement "are private".

Rivière spent last season on loan at Spanish side Osasuna, however he failed to score in 17 appearances.

After arriving from Monaco in 2014, the striker has played 31 times for Newcastle, scoring just three goals.

His only league goal came in a 2-1 defeat to QPR back in May, 2015.

The striker, who has also played for Saint Etienne and Toulouse in France, has just one more year left on his contract.

Rivière hasn’t played a single competitive game under Rafa Benítez and is certain to exit this summer.

