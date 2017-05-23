Vurnon Anita and Yoan Gouffran heading for summer exits at Newcastle

Vurnon Anita and Yoan Gouffran are set to leave Newcastle United.

Anita and Gouffran are out of contract at St James’s Park this summer – and unlikely to get new deals at the promoted club.

The Gazette understands the chances of the pair getting new contracts at St James’s Park have receded over the past week.

Rafa Benitez pledged to address their contractual situations after end-of-season talks with club owner Mike Ashley earlier this month.

Asked about Anita and Gouffran before the final game of the season, Benitez said: “I told them the other day ‘forget about your future, short-term, because we have to play this game, and then next week I will meet the owner and then we will talk about what’s going on and then you will know after the meeting, because before the meeting I can say nothing’.”

Anita and Gouffran left Tyneside for their holidays not knowing whether they would return to play for the club in the Premier League.

Yoan Gouffran

Asked about his future after Newcastle’s title-securing 3-0 win over Barnsley, Anita said he would “see what the club decides”, while Gouffran, as he has done all season, refused to speak to print journalists.

Benitez – who has already secured Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a permanent deal – has started his squad rebuild

Newcastle’s manager was promised “every penny” of the money that the club generated through promotion and player sales in his meeting with Ashley.

Anita and Gouffran were key figures for United in the Championship.

Rafa Benitez

Benitez praised versatile Anita’s “commitment” for playing with an ankle injury in the latter months of the season.

Anita, signed from Ajax in the summer of 2012, made a total of 27 league appearances.

The 28-year-old utility player was primarily used as a right-back by Benitez.

Forward Gouffran – who joined Newcastle from Bordeaux in January 2012 – made 39 league appearances and scored five goals.

The 30-year-old, sidelined by Steve McClaren, was brought in from the cold by Benitez.