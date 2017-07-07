Vurnon Anita breaks silence on his Newcastle exit after joining Leeds

Vurnon Anita has spoken about his exit from Newcastle United.

Anita yesterday signed a three-year deal at Championship club Leeds United.

The 28-year-old joined as a free agent, with his contract at St James's Park having expired last month.

Anita – who had been an influential figure for promotion-winning Newcastle last season – had been looking to secure a new contract at the club.

But United manager Rafa Benitez chose not to offer a deal to the Holland international.

Asked by the Yorkshire Evening Post if he had been looking for a frest start, Anita said: “Yes and no. The situation occurred that I got released.

"Things didn’t work out with a new contract at Newcastle, but I’m here and I’m very happy to be here.

"I’m ready for a new challenge and I feel that now.”

On his move to Leeds, Anita added: “For a few weeks we’ve been talking, and I’m pleased to be here.

"The main goal for me coming here is promotion. The club are starting a new project with promotion in mind, and that was one of the things that attracted me. It’s a beautiful club, and (promotion) is something we need to achieve.

“I played here last season with Newcastle, so I know what the supporters are like.

"They are just like Newcastle – great supporters who demand a lot. I know what to expect and I’m not afraid of that.”