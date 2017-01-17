Vurnon Anita facing TWO months on sidelines, better news on Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United expect Dwight Gayle to return from injury next month.

The striker hurt his hamstring in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brentford.

Newcastle hope to have Gayle, the first player since Alan Shearer to score 20 goals in a season for the club, back in two or three weeks.

Vurnon Anita was stretchered off the pitch at Griffin Park with an ankle injury.

And Anita, used as a right-back by United manager Rafa Benitez, will be out for at least two months.

MIdfielder Isaac Hayden was also injured against Brentford, but he could be back for Saturday's home game against Rotherham United.