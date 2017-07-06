Vurnon Anita reacts to his Leeds move after leaving Newcastle

Vurnon Anita has reacted to his move to Leeds United.

Anita left Newcastle United this summer after his contract expired.

And the 28-year-old – who helped Newcastle win promotion to the Premier League last season – has signed a three-year deal at the Championship club.

Anita told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “For a few weeks we’ve been talking, and I’m pleased to be here.

"The main goal for me coming here is promotion. The club are starting a new project with promotion in mind, and that was one of the things that attracted me. It’s a beautiful club, and (promotion) is something we need to achieve.

“I played here last season with Newcastle, so I know what the supporters are like.

"They are just like Newcastle – great supporters who demand a lot. I know what to expect and I’m not afraid of that.”

United manger Rafa Benitez opted not to offer Anita a new contract at St James's Park at the end of last season.

Anita joined Newcastle from Ajax in the summer of 2012.

