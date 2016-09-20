Vurnon Anita red card appeal REJECTED – and he’ll miss three Newcastle games

Vurnon Anita will miss Newcastle United’s next three games after his appeal over his red card against Wolves was dismissed.

The Dutchman had been sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat after a challenge on Ivan Cavaleiro.

Newcastle appealed against the decision but it was thrown out.

A club statement read: “A claim of wrongful dismissal regarding Vurnon Anita has been unsuccessful, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

“The Newcastle United player was dismissed for serious foul play during the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 17th September.

“The player’s three match suspension, therefore, remains in place.”

Anita will miss tonight’s EFL Cup game against Wolves, the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday and the midweek Championship clash at home to Norwich City.