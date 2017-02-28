Was it deliberate, or was it lucky? Mo Diame reveals whether he meant Newcastle's Brighton equaliser...

Mo Diame bagged the equaliser that saw Newcastle on their way to victory at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

His fortuitous lucky flick that looped into the net, following Glenn Murray's opener, and just before sub Ayoze Perez sent the travelling Magpies fans into raptures with a late winner, got the ball rolling as United returned to the top of the Championship table this evening.

But did the midfielder mean it? Here he reveals all...

"It was unintentional. It was lucky but that is football," Diame told Sky Sports.

"It is an important win for us.

"We had a bad game against Bristol so it was important we won.

"We are ready to fight all the way."

The Senegalese international was then asked what the celebrations would be like in the Newcastle changing room, but with Huddersfield next up on Saturday he says they will be subdued.

"We need to carry on. We need to work hard," he said.

"We know we need to go up."