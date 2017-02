As a footballer Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote will never be defined by his goalscoring ability.

But at St James' Park anyway, he will always be fondly remembered for it.

Tiote, whose exit to Chinese League One outfit Beijing Enterprises Group FC is set to be confirmed today, scored just once for United in his six and a half years at the club.

It was a goal, an equaliser to make it 4-4 against Arsenal on a memorable day back in February 2011, few will ever forget.