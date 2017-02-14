WATCH: Dwight Gayle's 20 Newcastle United goals this season

Tonight's visit to Carrow Road could bring a return to the Newcastle United starting XI for Championship top-scorer Dwight Gayle.

Here's your chance to relive every strike of the frontman's Magpies career to date...

The United striker, who has been a sensation since Rafa Benitez snapped him up from Crystal Palace in the summer, has been out since United's win over Brentford, through injury.

But having been named in the squad for the clash with Norwich City tonight, the big question, ahead of the team being announced, is whether he will replace Aleksandar Mitrovic up top this evening, or the 20-goal man will have to settle for a spot on the bench in Norfolk.