WATCH: Ex-Newcastle & Sunderland striker David Kelly talk Rafa Benitez, Kevin Keegan, his NUFC career and time at SAFC

It's rare a player can span the divide between Tyneside and Wearside but striker David Kelly did just that.

Returning to St James's Park as a Sunderland player in 1997, Kelly, who spent two goal-laden years with the Magpies earlier that decade, was applauded on to the pitch as a substitute. It is a privilege afforded to a select few.

The reason for that warm welcome?

The goals he scored at Newcastle, including a crucial late winner against Portsmouth on April 25, 1992, with the Magpies staring down the barrel of relegation to the third tier for the first time in their history.

In 1992/93 he hit more than 20 goals at Kevin Keegan's United were promoted to the newly former Premier League, and the rest, they say, is history.

In this revealing interview with Football Matters presenter Mark Carruthers, Kelly talks about his Newcastle exit, as well as the belief Keegan brought to the city and what it was like to win promotion on Tyneside.

David Kelly, in his Sunderland days.

He also reveals which two Newcastle players he thinks have all the tools to become England regulars in the future, as well as whether he thinks Rafa Benitez will succeed at SJP under Mike Ashley.

